The summer pattern of showers and storms looks to stick around for the next couple of days as a weak boundary lingers over the area. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s to around 90 on Tuesday and stay hot unless you get the rain. Areas that see rain will drop into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Expect scattered storms similar to Monday where not everybody will see the rain. Chances will stay around 50% both Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for mid 80s Wednesday.

After that a slightly drier airmass moves in for the end of the week. Expect a bit lower humidity and not much rain chance by Thursday and Friday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.