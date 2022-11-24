Spotty showers will continue through the evening hours before a heavier batch of storms moves in later tonight. Locally heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible.

There will also be a chance for a severe storm with activity tonight and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the WGNO viewing area under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale. The best chance for strong or severe storms to develop will be south of I-12.

Showers are forecast to linger through mid-morning, but most locations will see a break from the rain through much of day Friday. Expect some spotty showers in the afternoon, but overall not much rainfall is expected. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

The last part of this system is expected to push through on Saturday along with another round of rain and storms through the afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong side. Temperatures will be mild again.

Look for a clear day to end the weekend on Sunday.