Good Morning, New Orleans! The forecast for Tuesday will be cooler and less muggy with on and off rain chances as a front bounces around.

Temperatures are now in the 50s or 60s with wind speeds out of the north, so anticipate a breeze! Grab the umbrella before heading out this morning. Rain chances are a bit tough to time because of a lingering front.

All day Tuesday, we continue with the theme of Spring-like weather!

This afternoon, we top out in the upper 60s or low 70s, but 50s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 40s or 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come with the highest being Wednesday.

Humidity will come back into our forecast for today to mid-week, and thunderstorms return until late week!

Have a great day today!