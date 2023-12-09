NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The next cold front will be moving through Saturday night with a line of rain and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Southeast Louisiana area highlighted under a Level 1 threat for severe weather, mainly for a strong wind gust potential.

A couple of spotty showers are possible during the early evening hours Saturday, but the bulk of the rain and storms are forecast to move through between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

There is a low end chance of a strong to severe storm as this system moves through.

Once the wet weather clears and the cold front passes through, cooler and drier conditions are expected once again. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s by Monday morning.

