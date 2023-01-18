A line of storms will move across the area Wednesday night very early Thursday ahead of a cold front. Expect very warm and breezy conditions through Wednesday evening before the rain moves in. Look for cooler and drier weather behind the front.

Right now the threat of severe weather looks relatively low with this system. However a few strong storms are still not out of the question as the line moves in, especially up the I-55 corridor. Strong wind gusts would be the main threat.

Behind the front look for temperatures to top out at 70-72 on Thursday. Cooler weather moves in for Friday though with highs only in the low 60s. Rain comes back on Saturday and overall the weekend is looking a bit gloomy.