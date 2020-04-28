Storms on the way Wednesday

Breaking News
A cold front moving through the region will bring a line of rain and storms into the area Wednesday

A cold front moving through the region will bring a line of rain and storms into the area Wednesday. Out ahead of that front we will see southerly winds pick up Tuesday at 10-15 with warmer air filtering back in. Look for low to mid 80s through the afternoon.

The actual front won’t move through until Wednesday afternoon and evening. However a line of storms will move out ahead of the front and push across the area Wednesday morning.

The threat of severe weather will be lower than the past few systems. However as is usually the case with squall lines the threat for strong and damaging wind gusts will exist. This will be the main threat with this line. Expect locally heavy rain for a short time and frequent lightning as well.

After that nice weather comes back on Thursday.

Tuesday

84° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 84° 72°

Wednesday

78° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 62°

Thursday

79° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 79° 62°

Friday

82° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 65°

Saturday

85° / 69°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 69°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 72°

Monday

90° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 90° 74°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

