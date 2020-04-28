Storms on the way Wednesday

A cold front moving through the region will bring a line of rain and storms into the area Wednesday

A cold front moving through the region will bring a line of rain and storms into the area Wednesday. Out ahead of that front we will see southerly winds pick up Tuesday at 10-15 with warmer air filtering back in. Look for low to mid 80s through the afternoon.

The actual front won’t move through until Wednesday afternoon and evening. However a line of storms will move out ahead of the front and push across the area Wednesday morning.

The threat of severe weather will be lower than the past few systems. However as is usually the case with squall lines the threat for strong and damaging wind gusts will exist. This will be the main threat with this line. Expect locally heavy rain for a short time and frequent lightning as well.

After that nice weather comes back on Thursday.