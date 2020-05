Several bands of storms are moving southeast late Friday morning and will move into the area this afternoon.

These storms will be capable of strong wind gusts and isolated severe weather warnings are possible. It looks like they will weaken as they push south toward I-10.

These will also produce locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Stay alert and have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area.