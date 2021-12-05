Storms on the way Monday!

Happy Sunday! Once again, a Dense Fog Advisory may be issued tonight. Maintain caution on the roads, and remember your low beams! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes tomorrow!

Dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all weekend as conditions warm up considerably. Highs in the 70s are making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right?

Again, some above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Much like last night, temperatures will fall into 60s north and south of Lake Pontchartrain!

Instead, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s for highs today with increasing humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s start with all of these additional rain chances. Tomorrow, a few afternoon storms could be severe with damagining wind gusts and a very isolated torando threat. Have a way to recieve warning information in case something is issued between noon and 5PM.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 68°
Fair
Fair 0% 76° 68°

Monday

78° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 78° 56°

Tuesday

63° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 63° 62°

Wednesday

71° / 65°
Showers
Showers 68% 71° 65°

Thursday

78° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 78° 70°

Friday

80° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 80° 70°

Saturday

77° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 77° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
72°

71°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
71°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
71°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
70°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
70°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
70°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
71°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
71°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
70°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
70°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

69°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
69°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
76°

