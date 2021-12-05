Storms on the way Monday!

Happy Sunday! Once again, a Dense Fog Advisory may be issued tonight. Maintain caution on the roads, and remember your low beams! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes tomorrow!



Dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all weekend as conditions warm up considerably. Highs in the 70s are making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right?

Again, some above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Much like last night, temperatures will fall into 60s north and south of Lake Pontchartrain!

Instead, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s for highs today with increasing humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s start with all of these additional rain chances. Tomorrow, a few afternoon storms could be severe with damagining wind gusts and a very isolated torando threat. Have a way to recieve warning information in case something is issued between noon and 5PM.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!