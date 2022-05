Another warm and muggy night is on the way. It looks like parts of the area could see some fog by early Thursday. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the Florida Parishes and southern Mississippi counties.

More hot and dry weather is on the way for most of the extended forecast with one exception. Late Thursday night into early Friday a cold front will push an area of rain and storms through the area. This will include locally heavy rain and the potential for strong wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center actually has most of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi in a level 2 threat of severe weather. This might be a little on the high side but the potential will need to be watched as this moves through. The strongest activity could be before sunrise so have a way to get warnings if issued.

Otherwise most of the forecast is hot. Look for upper 80s Thursday with mid 80s behind the rain on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both see highs around 90 with those types of numbers continuing well into next week.

Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.