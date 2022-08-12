The area near the coast for the past few days now is being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for potential tropical development. However the chance is very small, and either way it will not impact our area. As it moves west it will take some of the moisture we have seen lately with it so our rain chances will be going down over the weekend.

Daytime heating showers and storms will be popping up each day through Sunday. These will be more isolated through the weekend than previous days this week. Look for the chance for locally heavy downpours. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

By Sunday drier air begins to filter in with rain chances going down into early next week. That should allow afternoon temperatures to climb back into the low 90s.