Heavy rain continues to push across the area Wednesday night as the line of storms moves southeast. So far we have not seen anything major in terms of severe weather in our area but it will still be worth watching over the next couple of hours as it moves through.

Flash flooding looks like the main issue that could pop up if the line slows down. Otherwise frequent lightning will also continue with the line.

After that we see a break in the humidity for Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70s for a very pleasant day.

Muggy conditions come back Friday through the weekend with low 80s and spotty rain chances each afternoon, although no real good rain chance the way it looks right now.