Storms moving through this evening

A line of storms is developing west of our area and will be moving through during the evening hours. Stronger storms that develop could produce gusty winds and an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued and take shelter if one is headed your way.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by Sunday. Expect it to be humid with breezy conditions.

Look for storms again tomorrow and Thursday. Some storms could be severe Wednesday if they develop enough. Likely the better chances will stay north into central Mississippi but it will be another day to stay aware of weather conditions. A brief tornado or damaging wind gust could occur.

We will see basically the same setup on Thursday before less rain chance on Friday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 70°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 73° 70°

Wednesday

80° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 80° 71°

Thursday

78° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 78° 71°

Friday

78° / 72°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 78° 72°

Saturday

78° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 78° 51°

Sunday

55° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 55° 36°

Monday

49° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 49° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
72°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
72°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
73°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Few Showers
31%
72°

72°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

76°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
76°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

