NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A heat advisory is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana on Thursday as once again we will see temperatures back in the 90s.

Temperatures will be hot over the next few days as a ridge starts to try to move back to the east. Areas west of New Orleans will see mid to upper 90s through Saturday with heat index values of 109 and higher. A heat advisory is in effect for all of the southeast Louisiana parishes.

Areas to the east will have a bit better chance of rain through the weekend, especially in southern Mississippi.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one disturbance in the northern Atlantic that has a medium chance for formation. However, this system is expected to remain over open water and poses no threat to land.

Otherwise, the NHC is not expecting any development over the next seven days. Large plumes of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic should help k