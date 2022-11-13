Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees below average for at least the next week or so.

Highs on Monday will be warmer than Sunday, but still cool. Temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 60s for most of the area. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the 40s and 50s.

Most locations will remain dry during the day Monday, but rain chances increase Monday night into early Tuesday as another cold front moves through the region. Rain chances are at about 20 percent during the day and about 80 percent Monday night into early Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop once again after the cold front passes. Expect highs to remain in the 50s Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Another cold front looks to move in this weekend as well.