NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After starting out mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area this afternoon and evening.

Breezy conditions are expected with winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 35 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the New Orleans metro, the lakefront on the Northshore, and South Mississippi from noon until 8 p.m. Friday.

A few showers will be possible starting around 1 p.m. with heavy rain and thunderstorms rolling in between 3 p.m. and about 6 p.m. Some of the storms may be strong or severe, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most locations south of Lake Pontchartrain under a Level 1 threat for severe weather through Friday evening. Most of the wet weather will come to an end by around 7 or 8 p.m. as the system moves east. Then, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected through the weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s north and mid to upper 40s south.

Rain returns Monday as another cold front pushes across the region. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Monday night and early Tuesday with gusty winds and isolated tornadoes being the main threat in any stronger storms that develop.

Windy conditions are expected Tuesday after the front moves through, with gusts up to 35 or 40 mph.

