Storms likely again today

Another round of heavy rain and storms is likely through the day on Friday.

Another round of heavy rain and storms is likely through the day on Friday. This will be a combination of daytime heating storms popping up and also a cluster moving in from the northwest.

Expect widespread development by mid-afternoon and lasting into the evening. Be careful if you are out driving in these conditions. Rain will be locally heavy so street flooding is possible. This activity will diminish overnight.

Saturday will see more hit or miss activity. Storms will be isolated when they develop. Look for low 90s. It looks fairly dry Sunday and Monday so expect temperatures back in the mid 90s by that point.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 90° 78°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 78°

Sunday

94° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 79°

Monday

93° / 79°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 77°

Thursday

87° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 76°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

87°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

