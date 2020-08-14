Storms likely again today

Another round of heavy rain and storms is likely through the day on Friday.

Another round of heavy rain and storms is likely through the day on Friday. This will be a combination of daytime heating storms popping up and also a cluster moving in from the northwest.

Expect widespread development by mid-afternoon and lasting into the evening. Be careful if you are out driving in these conditions. Rain will be locally heavy so street flooding is possible. This activity will diminish overnight.

Saturday will see more hit or miss activity. Storms will be isolated when they develop. Look for low 90s. It looks fairly dry Sunday and Monday so expect temperatures back in the mid 90s by that point.

