The soggy weather pattern we’ve been stuck in is set to continue for at least the next couple of days.

Rain chances through Wednesday evening will be around 80 percent as storm coverage becomes widespread in the afternoon hours. Heading into Thursday, expect storm coverage to be similar to today with rain chances at around 80 percent. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions.

Over the next few days, around 2 to 4 inches of rain can be expected. However, some areas may see higher rainfall totals where we have localized torrential downpours or if storms are slow-moving. Minor flooding will be possible through at least Thursday, especially in areas that are low-lying or may have poor drainage.

High temperatures this week will be slightly below average for this time of the year due to the extra cloud cover in the area. Expect highs to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two tropical waves — one approaching the Caribbean, and one over Africa. Both systems have a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days. Computer models do not have a good consensus on how either system will evolve. Stay tuned for updates on-air with WGNO-TV and online at WGNO.com.