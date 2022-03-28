Our next round of storms and possible severe weather will be moving through on Wednesday with another cold front. Expect warm and windy conditions across the area ahead of the front moving through.

Patchy fog will be possible again on Tuesday morning as humidity increases. The main difference from early Monday will be more wind in the area that could keep the fog elevated to low cloud cover. The fog and low clouds will burn off again by later in the morning leading to partly cloudy skies the rest of the day.

Look for low 80s Tuesday afternoon with breezy southerly winds around 15-25 with higher gusts. Winds increase even more on Wednesday with gusts into the 40s across the area. This will be similar to last Tuesday where isolated power outages will be possible due to the strong winds ahead of the main line of storms.

That line of storms will move through late in the day Wednesday. Expect a band of storms with heavy rain and potentially strong to severe wind gusts. There will also be an isolated tornado threat with this line. As usual any storms ahead of the main line would cause the greatest tornado potential, but right now the chance of those looks small. Embedded tornadoes will be possible within the line itself.

Make sure you plan to have a way to get warnings on Wednesday if they are issued for your area and stay aware of weather conditions.