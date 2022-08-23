An unsettled weather pattern is set to continue along the Gulf Coast for the next several days. Deep tropical moisture flowing into the region will help trigger storms on and off throughout the week.

Rain chances through Tuesday evening will be around 70 percent as storm coverage becomes more widespread, mainly in the afternoon hours. On Wednesday and Thursday, storm coverage may be even greater with rain chances at about 80 to 90 percent. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions.

Over the next few days, around 2 to 4 inches of rain can be expected. However, some areas may see higher rainfall totals where we have localized torrential downpours or if storms are slow-moving. Minor flooding will be possible through at least Thursday, especially in areas that are low-lying or may have poor drainage.

High temperatures this week will be slightly below average for this time of the year due to the extra cloud cover in the area. Expect highs to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two tropical waves — one approaching the Caribbean, and one over Africa. Both systems have a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days. Computer models do not have a good consensus on how either system will evolve. Stay tuned for updates on-air with WGNO-TV and online at WGNO.com.