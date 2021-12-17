Storms for Saturday ahead of a cold front

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Once again, a line of storms will roll through Saturday. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk for severe thunderstorms, so some good news in comparison on last weekend.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

71° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 69°

Saturday

78° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 78° 55°

Sunday

59° / 48°
AM Fog/PM Clouds
AM Fog/PM Clouds 24% 59° 48°

Monday

55° / 46°
AM Showers
AM Showers 39% 55° 46°

Tuesday

58° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 58° 46°

Wednesday

62° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 51°

Thursday

71° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 71° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

72°

1 AM
Foggy
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Foggy
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Foggy
10%
71°

71°

4 AM
Foggy
14%
71°

71°

5 AM
Foggy
21%
71°

71°

6 AM
Foggy
24%
71°

71°

7 AM
Foggy
24%
71°

71°

8 AM
Foggy
24%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
76°

77°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
77°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
76°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

77°

4 PM
Foggy
24%
77°

75°

5 PM
Foggy
24%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
74°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

71°

8 PM
Showers
44%
71°

71°

9 PM
Showers
51%
71°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News