Storms expected to roll through Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast for your Friday will be warm as temperatures reach the upper 70s or low 80s by this afternoon after lunch.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued until 9 AM Friday morning, so maintain caution on the roads while driving. We’ll likely see another one tonight to early Saturday. Rain chances return today to late weekend and next week.

Anticipate a few localized heavy downpours in the western portion of WGNO’s viewing area this afternoon on the radar.

Once again, a line of storms will roll through Saturday. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk for severe thunderstorms, so some good news in comparison on last weekend.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 72° 69°

Saturday

79° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 79° 55°

Sunday

59° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 59° 48°

Monday

55° / 46°
Showers
Showers 43% 55° 46°

Tuesday

58° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 58° 46°

Wednesday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 50°

Thursday

71° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 71° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
72°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
71°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
70°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
76°

77°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
77°

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
77°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
77°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
78°

77°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

76°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
74°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
72°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News