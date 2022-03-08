Rain and storms will continue east Tuesday night which will bring the threat of severe weather to an end across the area. Look for cooler weather to move in behind the storms as the cold front pushes to the south.

This means a cooler day Wednesday with highs only getting into the low 60s. Some areas to the north may even get stuck in the upper 50s through the afternoon. Look for off and on showers during the day Wednesday as well, especially south of I-12.

Thursday looks drier with low 70s followed by mid 70s on Friday ahead of the big cold front. That front will bring rain and storms later Friday and Friday night. After that we will see a big shot of colder air for Saturday. Expect freezing temperatures by Sunday morning in most areas north of I-10.