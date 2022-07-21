Scattered storms are popping up around the area Thursday afternoon. These will be fairly hit or miss still through the day but the ones that develop will likely produce very heavy rain and high rainfall rates. Isolated areas of street flooding will be possible with any storms that linger.

In terms of temperatures look for more of the same on Thursday with mid 90s and then low to mid 90s Friday through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area indicating heat index values could reach 108 and above.

Rain chances look a bit higher during the day Friday and then back to more isolated coverage through the weekend.