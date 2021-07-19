Storms developing again

So far we have seen quite a bit of sun Monday morning but rain is likely on the across the area by this evening and for the next couple of days.

The amount of moisture through the atmosphere continues to be very high and that trend continues through the middle of the week. This means that as storms develop they will be capable of producing heavy rain.

Overall it continues to be an unusual summer pattern. Normally we have high pressure and a big ridge around the middle of the country. This week we have a big trough of lower pressure to start which means a fairly unsettled pattern.

Look for spotty activity to continue through mid afternoon later today. Rain will actually continue in spots overnight as well. High rain chances will be with us again on Tuesday.

Right now it looks like we may see some drier conditions move in for the upcoming weekend, but it looks fairly wet until then.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

92° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 92° 76°

Tuesday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 82° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 79°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
81°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
83°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
87°

85°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
84°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

82°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
82°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
81°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
81°

80°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

80°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

80°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

79°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

79°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
78°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
77°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
78°

79°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
79°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
80°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
81°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
81°

Interactive Radar

