Rain continues around the area this evening. First off the activity on the south shore is diminishing to mainly light rain after producing flooding earlier today. More storms are up I-55 and moving south which are producing heavy downpours and lightning. That activity will not likely make it’s way to the south shore but isolated cells are still possible through the evening.

Overall it looks like a 50-60% chance for the remainder of the day as temperatures range from the low to mid 80s. It is still very humid.

Look for low to mid 90s Saturday and then mid 90s Sunday with drier conditions. Rain chances will still be up around 50%% on Saturday and then look to drop to 20-30% on Sunday and early next week. The best rain chance Saturday will once again fall along the I-10 corridor including the New Orleans metro area.