After a really hot day Wednesday, a pattern change is coming. Instead of Heat Advisories, the forecast for New Orleans includes storms again to totally cool us off.

As a front pushes south, rain chances will increase this afternoon on both sides of Lake Pontchartain!

Any storms that develop could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds. Rain chances start to go back up by Thursday for the second half of the week. That will keep afternoon temperatures cooler ranging from 86-90 instead of upper 90s that feel like 100s.

In the tropics we are watching an area of potential development in the Bay of Campeche over the next few days. That will not impact our weather though and it likely moves into northern Mexico before having a chance to develop.