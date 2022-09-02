Good Morning, New Orleans! You are waking up today to humidity outside once again! A frontal boundary in the region pushed drier air into the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere yesterday. Nonetheless, this was short lived. Rain chances are back today to Monday.

With more sunshine in the forecast, high temperatures will be a little warmer in the low to mid 90s. Expect heat index values or “feels-like temperatures” to match actual temperatures instead of feeling like 100+ degrees during the afternoon.

Moisture begins to flow back into the area by Friday afternoon, so our rain chances elevate to around 50 percent. We will continue to see rain chances at 50 to 60 percent through the Labor Day weekend, mainly to account for scattered storms in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees through Labor Day.

In the tropics, Danielle has now formed but will not impact land as a fish storm. Also, the National Hurricane Center is continuing to watch two tropical waves over the Atlantic. One system in the Central Atlantic has an 80 percent chance of formation and is expected to develop into a tropical depression or storm before curving north and heading out to sea. The next name on the list is Earl.

The tropical wave closer to Africa has a medium formation chance over the next five days, but it is too early to tell where it may eventually go.