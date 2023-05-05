Good Morning, New Orleans! Our forecast for your weekend looks different from much of this week as a more active pattern begins unfolding. We are warmer than just 24 hours ago as winds transition out of the south off of the coast. This means humidity will return with on and off storm chances.

Today, temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s, only dropping into 70s overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather this morning into this afternoon. These storms could arrive with gusty winds, so make sure you have a way to receive warning information on the go.

Storms remain in the forecast for Saturday before improvements return Sunday.