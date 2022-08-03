Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.

Otherwise, though, chances are more isolated north. That trend will continue on Thursday, as well. Rain chances will be beyond 50% or 60% daily.

We are settling into a very standard early August pattern through the week before welcoming White Linen Night’s return. Temperatures will not be as hot as June but we will also not see as much rain as the first half of the month. Look for more heat to build in especially for northern and western areas as we go through the upcoming weekend.

Today, we will see temperatures top out at 85-87 on the south shore with 86-88 for the highs up to the north. Tropical development potential remains low as a result of more Saharan dust plumes moving west.