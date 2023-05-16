A few lingering showers and storms will taper off through Tuesday evening and we will see lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday morning.

More warm, muggy weather is on the way Wednesday. Expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, but it will feel much warmer than that when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will rise to the 90s by noon.

Rain chances increase to around 60 percent again Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms developing by the middle of the afternoon. Any rain in the area will likely come to an end by around sunset as we lose daytime heating that acts as fuel for storm development.

Temperatures will stay warm in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week with lower rain chances. Only isolated pop up showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are expected Thursday.