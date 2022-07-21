Much of the rain around the area Thursday evening will continue to taper off with just a spotty shower possible tonight. Temperatures will stay warm across the area.

Rain chances on Friday look like the highest over the next few days. We could actually see a couple of different rain chances. The first will be with the daytime heating activity like we have seen the past few days, and then some models indicate we could see a cluster of storms move through late in the day from the northeast. Once again the main threat will be locally heavy downpours and lightning.

Temperatures will still be warm with the low 90s before rain pops up. Look for low to mid 90s Saturday and then mid 90s Sunday with drier conditions. Rain chances will still be up around 40% on Saturday and then look to drop to 20-30% on Sunday and early next week.