NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A typical summertime weather pattern is expected over the next couple of days with warm temperatures and occasional afternoon storms.

Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday with high temperatures a few degrees higher. Our heat index values should also increase slightly, moving into the upper 100s. This means a heat advisory is now in effect for the day on Thursday.

There is a better rain chance on Thursday though with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. So we will likely see hot temperatures early in the day followed by a break with clouds and rain.

Tropical Storm Lee has been upgraded to a hurricane as it continues to strengthen rapidly. Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane, possibly a Category 4 or 5, as it moves north of the Caribbean over the next week. Most models show the storm moving between Bermuda and the U.S. Atlantic Coast, but it is still a little too early to know if it will make landfall or stay over open water. If it were to impact the United States, it is sill 8 to 10 days away, so there is plenty of time to watch how the system evolves.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts