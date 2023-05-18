A few showers and storms will continue to pop up and then fade out through the evening on Thursday. These will have the chance to produce locally heavy downpours as temperatures stay in the low 80s followed by upper 70s.

Expect another mostly dry day on Friday with upper 80s for most of the area and again just a few storms later in the day. A weak front will be moving towards the area on Saturday. This will cause high temperatures to warm ahead of it and most of the area will likely hit 90.

After that some rain chances will develop along the front. Right now this looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning, although there could still be some development through the day Sunday as well with mid 80s.