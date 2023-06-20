NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Storms are beginning to move out this evening to the southwest. Will continue to see rain on the far western side of the area through midnight but it should remain below severe limits.

Look for temperatures to stay in the low to mid 70s through the evening and tonight.

Wednesday looks drier with scattered storm chances mainly south of I-10. If you are closer to the coast rain looks likely, but along and north of I-10 we will just see isolated chances through the day. Look for temperatures to rebound back into the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday with lower rain chances.

Friday the rain chances go back up with scattered storms that should mean highs stay in the 80s.