Storm chances continue through Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances will stay high for the first couple of days of the week. We have a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and you can feel the humidity when you step outside.

Tonight a small front will move down from the north and bring with it another chance for rain and storms. These will continue off and on through the day Tuesday. Like today heavy rain and locally strong wind gusts will be the main threats.

Any of the storms that develop could produce locally heavy downpours that lead to street flooding, especially in areas that received more rain during Claudette.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s but be cooler around the storms. Rain coverage starts to go down on Wednesday with hotter temperatures by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 88° 76°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 84° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 78°

Friday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 88° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 86° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
87°

87°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
87°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
81°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
82°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
81°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
79°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
79°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

78°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

79°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
79°

79°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
80°

78°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
78°

78°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
78°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
77°

77°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
77°

77°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
77°

78°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News