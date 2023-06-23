NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rain has pretty much ended around the area Friday evening. Look for just a handful of spotty showers through the rest of the night but in general not much. Temperatures will continue to be warm. There is a better chance of early morning storms around the coastal areas.

Look for another day of scattered showers and storms on Saturday with chances around 50%. After that it does not look like we see much rain over the next week.

The big story through the weekend will be the heat. Look for temperatures back in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours.

Heat will continue to build in by early next week as we see temperatures topping out back into the mid and even upper 90s. Once again you will need to take precautions to protect yourself from the heat.

Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to move through the Atlantic over the next few days. Bret stays south and Cindy will turn north with neither being a concern for the Gulf.