Hopefully you have enjoyed the cool mornings and low humidity over the past couple of days. Changes are on the way over the next week that will mean much warmer weather across the deep south.

Look for humidity to slowly increase as we head into the weekend. Right now it does not look out of control, but with the sun being much hotter and the temperatures going up you will feel it.

Friday still looks pleasant with mid 80s and relatively low humidity. By the weekend expect temperatures in the upper 80s with a bit more cloud cover. There could be a brief shower that pops up in the afternoon but nothing real widespread. Otherwise, we will stay dry through early next week.

It looks like temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for highs with 60s and 70s for lows through much of next week with no good rain chance anytime soon.