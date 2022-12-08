Warm weather will be sticking around over the next few days until we can get a cold front to push through the area. Look for afternoon highs to remain in the mid to upper 70s, with low 80s possible as well in areas that see more sun or the fog clear out earlier in the day.

Foggy conditions will be possible again over the next couple of night although likely not as widespread as the last few. Look for lows mainly in the 60s with some 50s farther inland.

Rain chances start to move back in over the weekend. We could see a few showers Saturday night but there is a better chance on Sunday. That spotty rain chance continues early next week.