Still super hot to start the week

Another day of scorching hot temperatures is on the way across the area. Look for afternoon highs to be in the 95-98 range, similar to what we saw on Sunday. Heat index values will be 107-112. Take it easy and make sure you stay hydrated.

Several forecast models indicate an area of showers and storms moving into the area by this evening around sunset from the northeast to the southwest. This will be well after we heat up though through the day.

Still hot on Tuesday with mid to upper 90s and spotty storms. Rain chances look to go up for the second half of the week which should help to keep temperatures a bit cooler through the afternoon time frame.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 82°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 96° 82°

Tuesday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 94° 81°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 90° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Friday

88° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 88° 80°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 88° 80°

Sunday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 88° 80°

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
95°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
93°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
90°

89°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
89°

87°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

86°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
85°

85°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
85°

85°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
85°

84°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
84°

84°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
83°

83°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
83°

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

