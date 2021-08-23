Still super hot to start the week

Another day of scorching hot temperatures is on the way across the area. Look for afternoon highs to be in the 95-98 range, similar to what we saw on Sunday. Heat index values will be 107-112. Take it easy and make sure you stay hydrated.

Several forecast models indicate an area of showers and storms moving into the area by this evening around sunset from the northeast to the southwest. This will be well after we heat up though through the day.

Still hot on Tuesday with mid to upper 90s and spotty storms. Rain chances look to go up for the second half of the week which should help to keep temperatures a bit cooler through the afternoon time frame.