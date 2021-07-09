Still seeing some rain across the area with the potential for heavy downpours!

The weekend is looking a little drier but we will still be dealing with storms. Unlike today it looks like the activity over the weekend will be more daytime heating based. So when temperatures reach near 90 these storms will be popping up. Look for locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity.

Keep in mind the ground is very saturated from all the rain recently so any heavy downpours that don’t move out quickly can lead to street flooding. This will especially be possible in the metro New Orleans area. 

Temperatures will stay around 90-92 for the high through early in the week with isolated summer storms each afternoon. The good news is no tropical activity in the near future.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 79°

Saturday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 88° 79°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 78°

Monday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
21%
80°

81°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

4 AM
Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
81°

80°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

82°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
82°

83°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
85°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
87°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
87°

86°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
85°

