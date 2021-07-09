Still seeing some rain across the area with the potential for heavy downpours!

The weekend is looking a little drier but we will still be dealing with storms. Unlike today it looks like the activity over the weekend will be more daytime heating based. So when temperatures reach near 90 these storms will be popping up. Look for locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity.

Keep in mind the ground is very saturated from all the rain recently so any heavy downpours that don’t move out quickly can lead to street flooding. This will especially be possible in the metro New Orleans area.

Temperatures will stay around 90-92 for the high through early in the week with isolated summer storms each afternoon. The good news is no tropical activity in the near future.