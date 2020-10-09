Still recovering from Laura; some residents brace for the possible impact of Delta

Weather

by: Mya Hudgins

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Communities across Monroe are still recovering from Hurricane Laura, including the Lakeshore Subdivision. Now, residents in the community say things are getting back to normal right as Hurricane Delta is coming this way.

“I don’t know what we’ve done to get this but I wish it wasn’t coming this way. We’re tired. We got everything cleaned up and picked up now,” said Lona Boudreaux.

Clean up has been underway for the last six weeks. Though piles of debris can still be found along the roadway, Lakeshore residents say they’ve made a lot of progress. Now, they hope not to find their community in the same situation due to hurricane delta.

“Hurricane Laura was a disaster. It took us forever to get us back to normal and we didn’t have power for 7 days,” said Janelle K Mills, Resident.

While they’ve said their prayers and crossed their fingers, at the end of the day, they know the community was strong enough to get through Laura. They say they can get through whatever Hurricane Delta throws their way.

“Mother nature is going to do what she wants to do. I don’t know if its global warming or what causes it. However, the result is the same, you just have to live through it,” said Rocky Boudreaux.

This time around, residents say they’re prepared.

“I’m not worried so much about it. We are going to get gas, I have food coming, stuff for the animals, stuff for us,” said Mills.

Residents say they can’t control the weather or anything that happens in this area, but what they can control is helping each other out, despite what Hurricane Delta brings their way.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 75°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 100% 85° 75°

Saturday

84° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 72°

Sunday

89° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 89° 72°

Monday

88° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

86° / 66°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 86° 66°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 85° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

81°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

11 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

81°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
30%
80°

80°

2 AM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

79°

4 AM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
79°

79°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

