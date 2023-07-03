NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We are finally going to see a break from the extreme heat of the past week or so. Rain chances will begin to move back in starting today, which will lead us to a more typical summertime pattern.

It will still be hot this afternoon with low to mid 90s early in the day. However, look for isolated storms to start to pop up around the area like we usually see during the summer. Locally, heavy downpours will be possible as clouds and rain develop temperatures will cool a little.

Rain will be possible for the next several days. Expect another day of pop up storms for your 4th of July followed by more widespread activity through the rest of the week.

Rain will taper off in time for fireworks tonight and Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 90s again on Tuesday.

