NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lower dewpoints are knocking on the door to the north as a front is moving into the area. We should see some lower humidity in southern Mississippi and the Florida Parishes by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid 90s over the next several days. Lower humidity will move in over the weekend making for nicer mornings. Expect lows in the 60s across the northern half of the area by Saturday morning and continuing through at least Monday morning.

Hurricane Lee continues moving west through the Atlantic. The good news is that it will not directly impact land over the next week as it turns north before reaching the U.S. mainland. There is a chance it could land around Maine or eastern Canada as a much weaker system.

