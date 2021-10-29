Still breezy and cool for your Friday

It will feel like fall again today as temperatures stay on the cool side. That big upper level low to our north will be very slow to move out of the region. Because of that expect quite a bit of cloud cover through the afternoon. Winds won’t be as strong as yesterday but will still be breezy around 15. Look for highs only in the mid 60s.

It will cool down quite a bit tonight with the low to mid 50s across the area. Models are indicating 40s to the north but right now it looks like too much wind and cloud cover to get us that cool. Expect a better chance for 40s to the north on Sunday morning.

Otherwise beautiful fall weather is on the way for the weekend. Look for low 70s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. We stay nice into early next week as well.