Stellar Friday Forecast! Perfect s’mores weather with chilly temperatures tonight.

Weather

Rain chances return by Sunday

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! A cool, crisp start across southeast Louisiana with NO rain!

High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 50s into the lower 60s with lots of sunshine!

Any outdoor evening plans look stellar. Perfect weather for s’mores & a bonfire.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s to the upper 30s on the Northshore. Low to middle 40s south of the lake. Bundle up on Saturday morning!

The good news for non-cold weather fans? We will warm up into the upper 50s to the lower 60s on Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, our next weather system moves in. Not expecting a complete washout, but scattered showers appear likely, especially south of the lake.

Rain chance at 60% through the mid day time frame, slightly drier by the evening.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 67° 46°

Saturday

62° / 49°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 62° 49°

Sunday

62° / 54°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 62° 54°

Monday

64° / 49°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 64° 49°

Tuesday

62° / 53°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 62° 53°

Wednesday

62° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 62° 50°

Thursday

62° / 52°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 62° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

6 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

9 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
10%
47°

47°

6 AM
Clear
10%
47°

