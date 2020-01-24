Stellar Friday Forecast! Perfect s’mores weather with chilly temperatures tonight.

Happy Friday! A cool, crisp start across southeast Louisiana with NO rain!

High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 50s into the lower 60s with lots of sunshine!

Any outdoor evening plans look stellar. Perfect weather for s’mores & a bonfire.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s to the upper 30s on the Northshore. Low to middle 40s south of the lake. Bundle up on Saturday morning!

The good news for non-cold weather fans? We will warm up into the upper 50s to the lower 60s on Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, our next weather system moves in. Not expecting a complete washout, but scattered showers appear likely, especially south of the lake.

Rain chance at 60% through the mid day time frame, slightly drier by the evening.