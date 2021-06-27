Steamy forecast for southeast Louisiana with rain and humidity!

Weather

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is steamy with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Ponchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and mid 90s, depending on where rain in our area has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All day today into tonight, there’s the chance we see additional rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week next week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development Watching just one tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with minimal chances for organization on satellite plus another off of the East Coast!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 77°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 82° 77°

Monday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 77°

Tuesday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 86° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 77°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Friday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 85° 77°

Saturday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 84° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
81°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
82°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
79°

78°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

78°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
78°

78°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
78°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
84°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
86°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

Interactive Radar

