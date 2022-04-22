Look for temperatures to stay mainly in the upper 70s through the afternoon with breezy conditions. We will see the southeast winds continue at 10-20 and that will also continue the coastal flood advisory around the area.

Expect more of the same over the next few days. Lows through the weekend will only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. Daytime highs will climb into the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Some areas could reach the upper 80s farther inland.

Rain chances look low through Sunday. As moisture continues to build in a spotty shower popping up with the daytime heating is possible over the weekend, but these would be very few and far between. Otherwise look for dry weather the next few days.

Rain chances go up a little by early next week as a front moves into the area. We will likely see a drop in the humidity by Tuesday night or Wednesday behind the front which will mean more pleasant conditions and cooler mornings.