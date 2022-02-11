It is a beautiful Friday evening and we will see pleasant conditions through the night. There is a chance for some patchy fog by early Saturday in areas near the coast and lakes. Otherwise overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

After that a mild day Saturday with temperatures in the mid 60s will see some changes later in the day. A cold front will be pushing across the area by late afternoon Saturday. This will bring a steep drop in temperatures later Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Look for temperatures to fall through the 50s during the evening parades tomorrow and then bottom out in the low 30s north with mid to upper 30s south on Sunday. Another light freeze will be possible in the colder spots on Monday morning.

Temperatures will quickly rebound into next week.