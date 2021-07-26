Staying hot to start the week

Mid-summer weather continues for today with more scorching heat across the area. Like the past few days temperatures will warm to 94-96 across most of the area by this afternoon. We have another heat advisory in effect so heat index values will have the chance to reach 108.

There will be scattered storms that pop up again today although they will not develop early enough to prevent these high temperatures. The best chance of rain today looks to be on the northwest side of the area near the I-55 corridor. Locally heavy rain will be possible with any storms that pop up.

Overall the ridge of high pressure will stay to our north the next few days which means we are on the bottom edge of it. And easterly flow off the Gulf will continue with weak little disturbances moving through every now and then. This will mean a daily chance of storms but on the spotty side.

Either way there won’t be enough rain to prevent the heat during the day so look for mid 90s through the week.

Monday

93° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 93° 79°

Tuesday

94° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 94° 80°

Wednesday

93° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 93° 81°

Thursday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 91° 80°

Friday

92° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 92° 81°

Saturday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 81°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 80°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
86°

89°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
91°

92°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
92°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

87°

8 PM
Clear
3%
87°

86°

9 PM
Clear
4%
86°

85°

10 PM
Clear
5%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
6%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
6%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
6%
82°

82°

2 AM
Clear
6%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
6%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
7%
81°

80°

5 AM
Clear
7%
80°

80°

6 AM
Clear
7%
80°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
80°

83°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
83°

