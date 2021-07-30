Staying hot through the weekend

Another hot one out there today with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for much of the area. We don’t see a lot of these issued and indicate highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values 110+. It doesn’t look like we will see numbers necessarily above what we have seen so far the rest of this week, however because of how much of these days we have seen lately the heat could be more dangerous.

Rain will be pretty spotty this afternoon. Look for a few pop up showers and storms but not many by any stretch. Expect mainly partly cloudy skies with hot conditions through the day.

Rain chances will gradually increase over the weekend but still be fairly hit or miss so look for mid to upper 90s to continue with more storms during the afternoon and evening.

After that we will see more widespread rain early next week which will keep afternoon temperatures lower.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 82°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 94° 82°

Saturday

94° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 49% 94° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 91° 80°

Monday

91° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 91° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 88° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 88° 77°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 79°

